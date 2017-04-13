»»AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR AFTERNOON SHOOTING SUSPECT

One person is at DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after they were shot multiple times this afternoon.

Capt. Kip Hart with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit said it happened near the intersection of 31st Street and 35th Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said the shooting happened on a dead-end road just to the north of the intersection. Witnesses said a red vehicle and black vehicle got into a crash, and the driver of the red vehicle shot the driver of the black vehicle.

Hart said he believes the collision was intentional and may have happened after the shooting, and witnesses said the shooter abandoned the car on 35th Avenue before he fled.

Investigators said they’re searching for a heavyset black male wearing a white shirt, whose hair is wound into small twists.

Investigators said they’re still not sure what lead to the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8672 or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.