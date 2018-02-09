»»AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING SHOOTING AT BROADMOORE GARDENS APARTMENTS

There’s little information, but Tuscaloosa authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments.

The complex is located at 235 James I. Harrison Parkway, near Holy Spirit Catholic School.

Witnesses told WVUA 23 that the shooter chased three females out of an apartment and pistol whipped one of them. When the brother of one of the females tried to save her, he was shot.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

