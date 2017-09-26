»»AUBURN BASKETBALL COACH AMONG THOSE CHARGED IN FEDERAL CASE

Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is one of ten people that have been federally charged today with fraud and corruption involving college basketball.

Along with Person, charges were filed against coaches from Oklahoma State, Arizona and the University of Southern Cal as well as managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

The FBI has been investigating the case since 2015 and say the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA. Investigators say the probe revealed instances of bribes paid to influence assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.

