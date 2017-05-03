»»ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE CLOSES ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY INVESTIGATION

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors say they won’t bring charges against Alabama State University after an investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing at the college.

Acting Attorney General Chris McCool announced the closure of the case Tuesday.

His statement says a special grand jury heard from dozens of witnesses and experts analyzed financial records before the inquiry was ended.

Former Gov. Robert Bentley publicly referred the matter to the attorney general’s office in 2012 after receiving complaints from college employees.

The statement did not clarify the nature of the alleged wrongdoing but an independent 2013 report raised questions about how money was being spent at the university.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment further. The college released a statement that praised the decision.