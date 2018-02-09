»»ATTEMPTED ROBBERY REPORTED NEAR ALABAMA CAMPUS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

An attempted robbery took place early Friday morning at 2 a.m., making it the fourth robbery near the University of Alabama campus since Jan. 9. It happened in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue.

The University of Alabama Police Department said a UA student reported someone grabbed them from behind and patted them down. When the student began to resist, the suspect ran away, police said.

The victim described the suspect as a black male about 6 feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds. The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with sweatpants and a black bandanna.

University Police encourage anyone who has any additional information to call UAPD at 205-348-5454 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.