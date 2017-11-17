»»AS BANKS BATTLE IN TUSCALOOSA, THE SALVATION ARMY WINS

Emma Goldstein

Tuscaloosa County banks will be participating in a friendly competition on Friday to support a great cause.

Nine banks and 24 branch locations from throughout the county will take part in the inaugural “Battle of the Banks” this Friday.

Employees of the banks will be ringing the kettle bell to see which bank can raise the most money for the Salvation Army. The winner will be announced Monday at noon.

“As an advisory board, we sat down and said you know we got to find ways to increase community awareness of the Salvation Army and not just what we do but how we can bring in community involvement. So the banks, they work with their community every day and they know the community, they know the people, and so to have them involved it’s just a perfect fit,” said Tracy Sova who works for Salvation Army.