»»ARTS COUNCIL HOSTING AWARDS CEREMONY MARCH 30

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kaelyn Fillingim

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa will recognize artists, educators, volunteers and patrons of the arts at the Druid Arts Awards Ceremony on March 30.

The event is being held at the Bama Theatre starting in the Greensboro Room at 6 p.m., with a reception for winners and their families. The event moves the theatre at 7 p.m. for the awards ceremony.

Admission is $10 and the deadline to purchase tickets is March 20 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at The Arts Council office or by calling 758-5195 extensions 3,6 or 7.

The Druid Arts Awards Ceremony has become a bi-annual presentation to honor the individuals who have achieved distinction in the arts over a number of years in Tuscaloosa County.

“Our local children and adults benefit from the presence of the arts in their lives on a daily basis, and the Druid Arts Awards place are dedicated citizens who contribute in a well-deserved place of recognition,” said Executive Director of The Arts Council Sandra Wolfe.