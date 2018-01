»»ARIEL BACKSTROM 5K SCHOLARSHIP RUN IN NORTHPORT

THE ANNUAL ARIEL BACKSTROM 5K RUN TOOK PLACE THIS SATURDAY AT KENTUCK PARK. WHERE MANY FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS GATHERED TO NOT ONLY TAKE EVERY STRIDE IN REMEMBRANCE IN HONOR OF HER NAME BUT THEY ALSO RAISED MONEY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS. ARIEL BACKSTROM, WAS A 15 YEAR OLD STUDENT AT NORTHRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL THAT WAS KILLED IN A CAR CRASH IN JANUARY 2016.

ARIEL’S PARENTS STATED “THIS WAS THE SECOND YEAR OF RAISING MONEY IN HONOR OF HER NAME AND ALONG WITH GRIEVING FOR THERE DAUGHTER THEY WANTED TO STILL GIVE TO OTHERS.”

ARIEL WAS NOT ONLY A ENERGETIC STUDENT BUT SHE ALSO PARTICIPATED IN THE HOSA ORGANIZATION WHERE SHE WANTED TO BECOME A FUTURE OBSTETRICIAN.

FRIENDS STATED ” SHE WAS THE VERY ONE PERSON THAT YOU COULD GO TO IF YOU WERE IN NEED OF ANYTHING AND SHE TRULY WILL BE MISSED.”

NOW ARIEL’S PARENTS WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE THE 5K RUN EACH AND EVERY YEAR AND THE SCHOLARSHIPS WILL BE AWARDED TO HOSA STUDENTS IN TUSCALOOSA CITY, COUNTY, AS WELL AS GREEN, PICKENS AND HALE COUNTY.