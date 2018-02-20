»»ARE YOU PREPARED FOR SEVERE WEATHER?

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kate Steiner and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

Harsh weather creates a dangerous setting that can lead to a loss of communication, injuries and even homelessness.

The tornado that hit Alabama on April 27, 2011, changed many people’s perspectives on the graveness of extreme weather.

Alabama residents and University of Alabama students all have their own plans for staying safe during the chance of severe weather.

While people are familiar with the weather shelters in the area, most residents seem to prefer waiting out a storm in the comfort of their own homes.

“I would probably go to my nana’s basement,” said Mary Beard.

The national weather service recommends keeping a natural disaster supply kit and a battery operated radio or television set at the ready, should you find yourself in the path of severe weather.

“When I know there’s legitimate chances of there being tornadoes or other severe weather I always try to stock up on like clean water, hydration tablets, energy bars, just kinda anything you think you would need in a worst case scenario,” said UA student Jason Wasserman.

The most important part of keeping safe during extreme weather conditions is having a plan.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tips on how to make a severe weather safety plan.