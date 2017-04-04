»»APRIL IS CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH IN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

If you’ve seen blue ribbons around town, they aren’t just for decoration.

They represent the millions of children worldwide affected by child abuse.

Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa hopes this month keeps awareness going year-round in Tuscaloosa County.

Child Abuse Prevention Services, or CAPS, works to give children who are forced to stay silent a voice of their own.

“It just puts us out there even more and the idea of informing people of what child abuse really is and how it affects other individuals,” Phyllis Simon of CAPS said.

At city council Monday, Northport Mayor Donna Aaron proclaimed the month of April “child abuse prevention month.” She said being aware is the first step.

“Hopefully it will wake us up and make us look a little closer at things going on in our community so that if there is child abuse we know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it to protect those children” Aaron said.

Simon, of CAPS, said a common misconception is that abuse is only physical.

“It can be verbal, you know it can be verbal abuse, it can be not giving a child food, it’s not just hitting,” Simon said.

Common signs of a child facing abuse are bruises, either withdrawn or hyperactive behavior, dirty clothes, or multiple layers of clothing.

A garden of blue pinwheels will be planted at Tuscaloosa city hall. The garden is a small representation of such a large issue.

“I think sometimes we live in a shell and we think it doesn’t happen around us when in reality it really does,” Aaron said.

Tuscaloosa City Council will give a proclamation tonight at 6 p.m.