Controversy surrounding whether or not a voter I.D. should be required at the polls will head to the 11th Circuit Court on appeals.

Joe Levin, Lawyer and Co-Founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center spoke at a League of Women’s Voters Luncheon saying the idea to require a photo ID will reduce voter turnout in minority and poor areas of the state.

Once briefs are collected by both sides, the current lawsuit on appeal against Secretary of State John Merrill will head to court.