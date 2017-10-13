»»ANNUAL HOMECOMING GAME BRINGS IN FANS FROM ALL AROUND

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Megan Hallson

This year’s University of Alabama Homecoming week has been packed full of events to celebrate the spirit of “Sweet Home Capstone,” and people from everywhere are flooding into T-Town for the weekend game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For many Alabama fans, this weekend’s home game is about more than just football. The Broyles family came down to visit Tuscaloosa because they plan on calling T-Town home in the near future.

“This is great,” said Joel Broyles. “I mean it’s a beautiful place. I never imagined it being as beautiful as everybody said it was, but it is.”

Others are taking advantage of this special game weekend to visit their children who attend UA. The Rostics came down from the Ozarks, Missouri to visit their daughter and see their first Alabama football game.

“This is our first one, so I’m excited to see Nick Saban and Jalen Hurts in action,” said Lanie Rostic.

David Jones, the owner of Bama Stuff on the Strip, believes that the homecoming game really is just that: fans coming home.

“I saw someone this morning I haven’t seen in 25 years that used to work here,” said Jones. “It’s just good to see old friends and new faces and just Alabama fans in general.”

Homecoming week will continue with a bonfire and pep rally tonight at 7 p.m., and will finish up with the parade and the game on Saturday.