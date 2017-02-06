»»ANGEL’S HOPE HOSTING VALENTINE’S GIFT DRIVE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kayla Hamlett

Angel’s Hope needs your help collecting items to make Valentine’s Day bags for the children on the hematology/oncology floor at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Their goal is furthering Angel Eaton’s dream of bringing hope and smiles to those affected by childhood cancer.

Angel died in September 2016 of Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Angel’s Hope was founded the next month, and is a not-for-profit committed to enriching the lives of children fighting cancer by offering various outreach programs.

Angel’s Hope Vice President Shane “Monk” Kinder said their goal is making childhood better for children who are suffering. Kinder said he first met Angel as she was going through her first round of cancer treatment, and her resilience still stands as an inspiration for others.

“Angel’s Hope is definitely her vision,” said Kim Eaton, Angel’s mother. “This is what she wanted to do.”

Angels Hope needs new items for boys and girls of all ages. Donations will be accepted through Feb. 10. Anyone wishing to donate can find a list of requested items and contact information here.

Donations will be given to children at Children’s Hospital on Valentine’s Day.