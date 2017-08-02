»»ANGEL’S HOPE HOSTING TROPICAL GETAWAY FOR CHILDREN AFFECTED BY CANCER

The Angel’s Hope Foundation is throwing a tropical wonderland party for children and their families who are going through or have been through cancer treatment.

The Tropical Wonderland Party will feature plenty of games a fun, along with food, face painting, music and more.

Angel’s Hope founder Kim Eaton said the event was put together by her daughter, Angel, before she passed away last year.

“It’s for the kids,” she said. “(Angel) just wants to help kids, to help them be able to smile have fun and give them a few hours of being normal and not having to worry about chemo and losing their hair and being sick.”

The Tropical Wonderland Party is happening Saturday at the Belk Activity Center in Tuscaloosa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said they’re still seeking volunteers, donations and sponsors for the event.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, click right here.