»»ANGEL’S HOPE CELEBRATING NURSES THIS WEEK

It’s National Nurses Week, and one local nonprofit is working on making it the best one yet for a special group of nurses.

Angel’s Hope in Tuscaloosa was created in the memory of Angel Eaton, who died of cancer in September.

In an effort to recognize and thank the nurses at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham who helped Angel and her family get through their darkest days, Angel’s Hope is delivering some special goodies each day to the nurses.

“They love these kids,” said Kim Eaton, Angel’s mother. “This is not something they do for a paycheck. They really love them, and we just want to let them know that we love them for loving our kids.”

Angel’s Hope is taking donations for their deliveries. If you’d like to donate, visit angelshope.org.