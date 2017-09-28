»»ANDY PAPPANASTOS PREPS TO FACE FORMER TEAM

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ehsan Kassim

The last time Alabama hosted Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium, placekicker Andy Pappanastos was on the opposing Rebels sideline. Ole Miss upset Alabama on Sept. 20, 2015, 43-37.

Pappanastos did not get on the field for that game, but this time around, he will be the starting placekicker for field goals and extra points for the Crimson Tide.

He grew up in Montgomery, but signed with the Rebels in 2013. After earning his undergraduate degree at Ole Miss, Pappanastos transferred to Alabama prior to the 2016 season.

“I graduated there I had a great time there, still have a lot of great friends and I really respect the place and the program a lot,” Pappanastos said. “The opportunity to come here kind of came up and it was something I couldn’t really turn away, especially getting back to my home state and I grew up a big Alabama fan.”