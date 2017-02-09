»»ANDERS HARDWARE CELEBRATES 108TH BIRTHDAY

Anders Hardware prides itself on being owned and run by the Anders family for four generations. On Wednesday, they celebrated their 108th year in Northport.

Anders Hardware opened its doors on Feb. 8, 1909. The founder’s great-grandson, Rich Anders, said their longevity can be credited to their philosophy of treating people right and always having great customer service.

“We are full of gratitude today because the people of Tuscaloosa County have embraced us for over 100 years,” he said. “And we’re very, very fortunate to be in business for as long as we have, and we are just so thankful.”

Anders Hardware has two locations: One on Main Street in downtown Northport, and the other on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa.