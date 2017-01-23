»»ALABAMA COMES OUT FOR AIR FORCE PLANE RETIREMENT PARTY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kelsey Daugherty

A special ceremony was held today at Maxwell Air Force Base, but it wasn’t for an officer.

After 31 years of sharing the University of Alabama with the world, the “Roll Tide” aircraft retired from duty today, passing its torch on to the aircraft’s successor.

“It’s sad to see it go because it’s been a part of us, just like any other member of this organization’s been, for the longest time. People have come and go, but those airplanes have always been here,” said 908th Operations Group Commander Donald Richey.

“Roll Tide” is one of an eight-member fleet that has travelled from Asia to Africa and everywhere in between, and will be replaced by a newer Hercules model.

“Those of us who have kids who attend the universities, it’s a little bit neater knowing they can look and see that that’s their airplane,” said Load Master Superintendent James Rickels. “Their mom or dads worked on it or flown on it.”

“Roll Tide” has been a symbol of pride for those that work with the aircraft, and will continue to represent Alabama’s only Air Force Reserve Unit.

“It makes us feel good when we see that tail flying over the grandstands of Talladega on a race day, or when we’re seeing it out here on the ramp knowing that we take that aircraft, a peace of home with us when we deploy,” Richey said.