»»AMID CALLS TO STEP DOWN, MOORE FINDS REFUGE WITH BASE

By Kim Chandler, Associated Press

JACKSON, Ala. (AP) – Republican Roy Moore sought refuge among his evangelical base amid calls from national Republicans for him to drop out of the Alabama Senate race because of allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

Moore spoke Tuesday night at a church revival in rural Alabama. Moore downplayed the sexual assault allegations against him and said he was being harassed by the media.

He complained that the allegations were all that the press wanted to discuss.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually molesting them in the 1970s when one was 14 and the other 16 and he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s.

A favorite of some religious-minded voters, Moore found a supportive audience at the church where a pastor praised his opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.

