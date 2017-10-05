»»AMERICANS CELEBRATE NATIONAL TACO DAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Chandler Gory

People all across the United States once again flocked to their favorite Mexican restaurants to celebrate the annual National Taco Day with cheap deals and discounts.

Annually observed on Oct. 4, Taco Day is a way for Americans to celebrate this time-honored Mexican dish. Several restaurants, both chains and local spots, offered special promotions and deals.

The national chain Taco Bell offered a $5 box, the National Taco Day Gift Set, which featured four of the restaurant’s most popular tacos. And, local restaurants like Taco Casa and Fuzzy’s sold their tacos for $1.

“I’m going to get tacos and probably some nachos. I go to Taco Casa all the time and I was just really excited about 99-cent tacos. It’s something that bring the community together,” said Summer Ensor, a Tuscaloosa resident.

According to nationaltacoday.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year.