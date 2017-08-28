»»AMERICAN RED CROSS NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR DISASTER EFFORTS IN TEXAS AND LOUISIANA

More than 80 Tractor Trailer loads of cots, blankets, ready to eat meals, comfort kits, kitchen and cleaning supplies are now on the ground in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

This comes after thousands of residents were forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own.

“As of last week, we started to prepare by putting volunteers on standby and shelters and our feeding partners in our own community and we put volunteers on standby statewide to be able to deploy to the affected areas” says Beakie Powell, Executive Director of the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Powell says they have opened shelters in Texas, and they’re providing meals.

“Many of our volunteers from Tuscaloosa and the Alabama Region are going to respond and be Deployed to Louisiana and then we will back up those folks in Texas as needed, if we’re not needed” says Powell.

More than 100 volunteers could be deployed from West Alabama.

“As of last week, the Executive Directors were asked to deploy and some of them have physically gone to Louisiana some of us are working virtually” says Powell.

“We’re trying to deploy as many people as we can. We’ve deployed our Emergency Response Vehicles around the State and we’re to get as many down there as possible” says Mike Maloney from the Red Cross.

If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can go to redcross.org or text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you would like to volunteer, you need to call the Red Cross and set up a time for training.