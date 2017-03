An Amber Alert issued for 11 month old Christian Clay Perkins has been cancelled.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the child has been located.

Christian Clay Perkins was taken by a white male and white female believed to be 19 year old Blake Perkins and 18 year old Tandra Goff.

No word yet on where the child was located or what charges Blake Perkins and Tandra Goff will face.

WVUA 23 News is still on more details.