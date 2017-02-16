»»ALZHEIMER’S FOUNDATION RECOGNIZES CARING DAYS FOR EXCELLENCE

The Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation of America is recognizing a local adult day care center for their outstanding work.

Caring Days Adult Day Care in Tuscaloosa is a day program for adults with Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders. This year, Caring Days achieved the excellence in care award for their dementia care program. It’s the second time the organization has met national excellence in care standards since opening in 1997.

Caring Days serves more than 100 people Monday through Friday and clients participate in specially designed activities to encourage the use of social, language, motor and cognitive skills. Caring Days also provides family supports groups and caregiver/sitter training classes for those who want to get involved.