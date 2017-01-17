»»ALUMNI ASSOCIATION: BATTLE WILL BE MISSED

The University of Alabama announced Monday that Athletics Director Bill Battle is stepping down when his contract expires in March.

Among his many duties, Battle worked closely with UA’s Alumni Association. Calvin Brown, the association’s director, said his organization and the athletic department had a good working relationship.

Under Battle, that relationship thrived.

“When coach battle got here, he certainly continued that tradition,” Brown said. “He has been wonderful to us. We have a great partnership with athletics, and Bill has been a real friend to the National Alumni Association.”

The University of Arizona’s current Athletic Director Greg Byrne will be filling Battle’s position. The official announcement of his hiring comes Thursday.