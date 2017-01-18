»»ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA OFFERS STUDENTS INSPIRATION THROUGH FILM

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Taylor Walton

In honor of their founders day, members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s Eta Xi Omega and Theta Sigma chapters offered more than 100 students a chance to get inspired.

AKA is the first Greek-lettered sorority established by African-American college women.

Members purchased more than 100 movie tickets for the film “Hidden Figures,” a tale of three African-American women who were instrumental in NASA’s first successful missions in space.

Eta Xi Omega Vice President and Programs Chair Dr. B. Joyce Stallworth said AKA’s founders day was Sunday, and organizers said they thought the weekend would be a perfect opportunity to see such a historic, inspiring film.

“It’s significant for us in several ways,” she said. “One, because many of the women who are depicted in the movie and members of our sorority. But beyond that, they are outstanding examples of achievement, academic achievement and persevering, overcoming and contributing to the space age.”

Middle and high school students within the ASCEND program — standing for “achievement, self-awareness, communication, engagement, networking and developmental skills — were offered the chance to see the movie for free thanks to AKA.

Students who attended said they’re excited about the chance to see such a monumental film.

“I’m very excited about this event,” said ASCEND member Andy Hannah. “This movie will allow us to get insight on how we can look up to people like this as role models.”