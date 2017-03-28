»»ALLERGY SEASON IS IN FULL SWING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kat Nein

It’s that time of year when doctors and allergists are beginning to see high numbers of patients dealing with allergies. Even though rain showers can wash away pollen that has been collected around us, it is only a temporary relief for those suffering with allergies.

According to AAFA.org, 50 million people suffer daily from nasal allergies in the United States alone. Allergic disease is the fifth leading chronic disease from all ages. Dr. Robert Eaton of Eaton clinic in Northport is one of many doctors to suggest to get tested sooner rather than later.

“Well it is all based on our immune system and that’s why sometimes if people suffer in a chronic way and allergy testing can be very helpful and effective,” Dr. Eaton said.

Dr. Robert Eaton practices family medicine in Northport for the Eaton clinic and is affiliated with DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Dr. Eaton has been practicing for more than 20 years and is one of more than 80 doctors at DCH who specializes in family medicine.

“You can get relief with prescription and some over the counter medicines, but left untreated, allergies can cause infection which can bring on a whole different set of problems,” Dr. Eaton said.

Birmingham was ranked 41 out of 100 cities in the United States for the most challenging places to live with spring allergies in 2016 by AFFA.org.

The Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center post daily updates about pollen counts from trees, weeds, grass and mold on their website. They also give treatment plans and also provide a list of locations where you can get tested if needed.