»»ALICEVILLE ESCAPEE APPREHENDED THIS MORNING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ethan Nall

Benevola, Ala., – Bruce Hughes of Aliceville is now in custody after escaping from police Thursday.

Hughes is accused of assaulting Aliceville’s chief of police in court.

According to the Pickens County Jail’s website, Hughes was booked into the jail at 9:30 a.m.

After the assault, Hughes, 33, fled from the Pickens County Courthouse Thursday and escaped in a vehicle. Authorities said Hughes wrecked that vehicle in the Benevola community and proceeded on foot from there.

He is facing four counts of attempting to elude, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident, four counts of third-degree assault and four counts of reckless endangerment. He’s being held in the Pickens County Jail on a $60,000 bond.