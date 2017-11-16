»»Alexy Nesterov Combines Tennis Career With Academics

Andrew Laningham

WVUA Web Writer

Alabama tennis player Alexy Nesterov traveled to Tuscaloosa from Moscow to start on the court and in the classroom.

Nesterov is not your average tennis player at the University of Alabama. The 6 foot 3 sophomore was the top ranked tennis star in his country under the age of 16. He left for the U.S. at the age of 17 to train at the Weil Tennis academy in Ojai, Calif.

He also scored a perfect 800 on the math section of the SAT on his first attempt. When it came to playing tennis while receiving an A1 education, the choice for Nesterov was obvious. He wanted to roll with the Tide.

“The college system here you can do both, you can study and do sports. But in Russia you have to choose to do your study or do professional sports. That’s actually the reason i came here because there’s such a great system here for college sports. I think it’s the best place for athletes to study and still perform,” said Nesterov.

Nesterov’s coaches saw his potential right away.

“I got word of him from a friend of mine in Southern California. He was in a tennis academy in Ojai, Calif. and i spoke to him. Then, I went out there and watched him and we met for some time. I knew really right away that he was very hungry and determined to be a great contributor to a team,” said George Husack, Alabama’s Men’s Tennis Head Coach.

Athletic success isn’t anything new in the Nesterov family. Alexey’s grandmother, Klara Guseva competed as a speed skater in the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics Games, where she won gold for the Soviet Union in the 1000 meter. The two share a special athletic bond

“She just told me that I need to work hard, and I always have to stay positive no matter what. All athletes struggle sometimes and they go through some bad moments, but every time I struggle I just remember that my grandmother won the Olympic Games. I remember that it’s my dream, that’s what keeps me going.”

As far as one day representing Russia on the Olympic stage, Nesterov wants to follow in his grandmother’s footsteps.

“It’s been my goal since i was seven years old. It’s been my goal always. I really want to go there and represent my country. It would be awesome,” said Nesterov.