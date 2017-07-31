»»ALDOT ANNOUNCES PATCH WORK TO BE DONE ON 20/59

Attention drivers the Alabama Department of Transportation is set to patch various areas on Interstate 20/59 between mile markers 80 and 86 in Tuscaloosa.

This Thursday and Friday and again next Thursday and Friday work will take place weather permitting and there will be intermittent lane closures between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorist are being asked to use caution in the work zone area and they should plan ahead because minor delays will occur.

Anyone seeking out more information you visit www.dot.state.al.us.