»»ALABAMA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROP IS BEST IN NATION

Alabama reported that their drop in unemployment for 2017 was the largest in the nation.

Alabama’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.4 percent, a 1.5 percent decrease from 2016. The report said the drop occurred primarily because of an increased economy across the state and nation. Some other factors that contributed to the growth included strong industry recruitment, aggressive training programs, and regional job fairs.

Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington said it’s great news for Alabama. However, he said there are plenty of jobs that still need to be filled.

“Right now is a great time for any job seeker that is looking for ambitions to,” said Washington. “If you are in a job right now and want to upgrade to a better job, now is the perfect time to do it. We have been working collaboratively with Governor Kay Ivey and other state agencies, county and local governments, to make sure people are aware of the available jobs out there.”

President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Jim Page said that the unemployment rate in Tuscaloosa is also at an all-time low, but there are challenges that need to be overcome due to industry growth.

“So many people are working,” said Page. “Some are for the first time or if they’ve been under employed they are able to get a better job. But again as we recruit new business and industry to the community it’s going to make it even more challenging to find more qualified workforce to fill those jobs. So we’ll continue to have to work on that and one solution is to continue to grow the population, so that we have more people here.”

If you are in need of a job, visit joblink.alabama.gov where there are over 28,000 job postings on the site.