»»ALABAMA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE CONTINUES DOWNWARD TREND

Alabama’s Unemployment Rate is down to 4.2 percent, putting the state’s rate below the national jobless rate for the first time in nearly four years.

Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington said he believes the biggest reason the numbers are falling is thanks to the collaboration between the Department of Labor and other state agencies.

But if you’re having trouble finding a job, Washington said there’s plenty of help.

“We manage 49 career centers throughout the state, so if a job seeker is looking for help with preparing a resume, interviewing skills or workforce training, those services are available absolutely free to the job seeker,” Washington said.

If you’re searching for a job, Washington urges you to visit joblink.alabama.gov. More than 25,000 jobs are available through the site.