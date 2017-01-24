»»ALABAMA’S ROTC TEAM WINS BIG IN REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thanks to a big win this weekend, the University of Alabama’s ROTC Ranger Challenge team will be competing against the best in the U.S. and abroad in April.

The group won first place in the Brigade Ranger Challenge over the weekend in Starke, Florida. They bested regional tournament winners from five other Southeastern states, along with Puerto Rico.

Alabama’s team won five events: fitness, weapons qualification, hand grenade assault course, casualty care and ruck march. They also took fourth place in weapons assembly and third place in one-rope bridge.

“It’s a big deal,” said UA military science professor Lt. Col. Jonathan Goode. “I’m extremely proud. They’ve trained very hard. The cadets put a lot of work into it, and ROTC is very demanding.”

The group of 11 cadets trains Monday through Friday. This is the first time the team has earned a spot in the Sandhurst Competition, happening April 7 and April 8 at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York