»»ALABAMA’S ‘BALL OF FUN’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s okay to have a little fun.

“I keep it in the whole meet,” Alabama senior gymnast Nickie Guerrero said. “Then I just let it loose right when I hit a routine.”

Nickie Guerrero, Alabama senior, Alabama All-American and Alabama ball of fun.

“Having Nickie on this team and watching her react that way, it just gets this team so pumped,” redshirt sophomore Peyton Ernst said.

Her reaction cannot be missed at an Alabama gymnastics meet, but the excitement, the energy, the enthusiasm has a lot behind it.

“Just that I’ve made it here,” Guerrero said. “I’ve made it to somewhere that I’ve worked so hard for every single hour. Accomplishing something so great like a stuck landing is just something I can’t take for granted.”

And every yell, every leap sends a message to her team.

“Heart,” head coach Dana Duckworth said. “There’s one word to it. You see her pound her chest. I don’t even know if she knows she does that. It’s so natural and a part of who she is.”

And who she is is who the team is.

“She goes out and does it for us so her excitement and her energy is what makes this team what it is,” sophomore Shea Mahoney said.

“She is definitely the one who brings the energy to this team,” Ernst said.

So keep an eye on Nickie Guerrero because she’s okay having a little fun.

“I just let it all out there because I have nothing to lose,” Guerrero said. “So it’s just really cool to experience.”