»»ALABAMA’S AUTO INDUSTRY STILL GROWING STRONG

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A state analysis finds that projects in Tuscaloosa and Bibb counties spearheaded growth in the state’s automotive industry during 2016.

The analysis comes from the Alabama Department of Commerce, which projects additional growth this year.

The agency says in a news release that the state’s automotive industry is poised for continued growth in 2017, pushing past a total of $1 billion in new capital investments as Alabama enters its second decade of vehicle production.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the commerce department, says that Alabama’s deep roots in the auto industry keep growing deeper.