The SEC office has announced Alabama and Auburn will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS for the 82nd time in the annual Iron Bowl matchup on Nov. 25.

The Crimson Tide holds a 45-35-1 all-time advantage in the series, including a 7-3 mark under the direction of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The two teams met last season at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Tide cruising to a 30-12 win.