»»ALABAMA WORKFORCE: BRINGING NEW BUSINESS TO RURAL COMMUNITIES

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Workforce in the rural communities has been a problem for the state of Alabama.

Even though the state has the lowest unemployment rate in history at 3.5 percent, it is challenging to bring new business to those rural communities.

“I think you have to be creative you know what they were saying is a lot of rural communities are travelling to the larger cities for employment,” said Northport Councilman Rodney Sullivan. “I think it’s a very challenging topic I don’t think there’s no easy way to go about it. I think we have to really take an in depth look at it and see what type of jobs we can get in some of these rural communities.”