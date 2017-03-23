»»ALABAMA WOMENS BASKETBALL GAINING MOMENTUM IN THE NIT’S

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Zach Fidel

The Crimson Tide is in the process of its first 20-win season since the ‘90s. A time when Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were an item, and some of the girls on this team were toddlers.

Now Justin’s married to Jessica Biel, Britney’s performing in Vegas and those toddlers are on their way to the Sweet Sixteen of the NIT.

Alabama will host Tulane tonight at 7. Head coach Kristy Curry in her fourth season at the Capstone admitted one of the biggest issues this team has dealt with in her tenure is consistency.

“We talk about the controllables. What we can control, is not what happened yesterday, whether it was good or bad, happy or sad, but what’s gonna happen today and how we can be great today and what is our energy and effort like today,” Curry said.

However, after two postseason wins that have the Tide one win away from the NIT Elite 8, coach Curry is starting to see more of a winning approach from her team.