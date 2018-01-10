»»ALABAMA WARNING STUDENTS AFTER OFF-CAMPUS ROBBERY TUESDAY

The University of Alabama sent out a warning Tuesday night after two students reported they were robbed in the area of Ninth Avenue and 13th Street near the UA campus.

The victims said they were approached by a man who demanded one of the victims’ purses before he ran off. Police said the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Neither victim was injured.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the University of Alabama Police Department at 205-348-5454 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.