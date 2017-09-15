»»ALABAMA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 4.2% IN AUGUST

Good news for the state of Alabama as the unemployment rate continues to fall as Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s August unemployment rate is 4.2%, down from July’s rate of 4.5%, and well below August 2016’s rate of 5.9%.

“After hovering near the national unemployment rate for several months, Alabama’s rate has dropped below it for the first time in many years,” Governor Ivey said. “This is a milestone we’ve been working toward for some time. We announced this week that Autocar, LLC. is opening a new plant in Birmingham, bringing nearly 750 new jobs. As we continue to recruit new businesses to Alabama, hopefully, we’ll be able to maintain that achievement in the months to come.”