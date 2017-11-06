»»Alabama Theatre Receives Grant to Replace Vintage Sign

Birmingham’s Alabama Theatre received a $120,000 grant that will allow them to install a replica of a vintage sign that has been missing since the 1950s. AL.com reports that the theatre was one of 11 winning sites in an online contest that was sponsored by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The theater’s owner, Birmingham Landmarks Inc., will use the funds to help defray costs for the 60-foot “Alabama” sign above the double doors leading to the stage entrance on 18th Street. The replica sign will match the iconic Alabama sign at the main entrance of the theater on Third Avenue North. The sign will be unveiled and illuminated during a New Year’s Eve event that will commemorate the theatre’s 90th anniversary.

This is a concept photo to show what the new sign will look like from the street corner. Courtesy of The Alabama Theatre.