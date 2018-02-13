»»ALABAMA TENNIS ROLLS TO 12-0 START

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ryan Liedel

The University of Alabama men’s tennis team continued their dominance Sunday afternoon with two wins against San Diego State and Lipscomb 4-1 and 4-0.

Due to heavy rain the matches took place inside the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Indoor Tennis Facility, but that did not effect the men’s team as they improved to their best start in program history.

The 12-0 start tops the 2003 team who started 11-0 and also ties a program record for consecutive wins, dating back to 1976. Next up for the Alabama men’s tennis team is the Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery.