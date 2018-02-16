»»ALABAMA SWIMMING AND DIVING TAKES ON THE POSTSEASON

By: Olivia Whitmire

After five and a half months, the regular season is over for Alabama swimming and diving, as the postseason got underway Wednesday with the five-day Southeastern Conference Championships being held at Texas A&M in College Station.

UA head coach Dennis Pursley is pleased with the Tide’s season and excited about heading into the postseason.

“Our men went through the entire season undefeated in relay competition, which is the first time since I’ve been here and as far as I know maybe the first time in the history of the program,” Pursley said. “Our women had a big win over Auburn this year for the first time in many, many years. Some things are jelling for us and we’re looking forward to championship competition coming up.”

The SEC Championship meet runs through Feb. 18.