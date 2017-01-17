»»ALABAMA STUDY SHOWS 25-PERCENT INCREASE IN FATAL CRASHES LAST YEAR

Vehicular crash fatalities rose nearly 25 percent in just a year, according to a recent University of Alabama study.

Most of those fatalities happened because of high speeds, not buckling up or distracted driving.

While the 2016 statistics are not yet official, the study counted 1,058 traffic deaths in Alabama that year. In 2015, 849 people died in crashes.

Within 2016, 403 people who had a seat belt available but were not using them died, the study found.

Studies within the university’s Center for Advanced Public Safety show that for every 10 mph speed increase, the probability of a fatality during a crash doubles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 94 percent of crashes are caused by human error. CAPS has several suggestions for reducing your odds for being killed in a crash, including:

Buckle up

Don’t drive distracted, and keep your eyes on the road

Don’t drive if you’ve been drinking or using drugs

Don’t look at your phone while driving or walking near roadways

To view UA’s news release on the study, click here.