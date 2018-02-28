»»ALABAMA STUDENTS TAKING ROAD TRIP TO D.C. FOR PROTEST

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 students and staff.

On March 24, students from the University of Alabama, including alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, will fill the streets of Washington D.C. to protest and demand that school safety and the lives of American children be protected.

The group was started by a UA student who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and who’s little brother was in the school during the shooting.

“If there’s a time to do this it’s now and because I have such a close tie to it it’s where I grew up, it’s my high school, it’s my little brother’s high school and he’s still there,” Nicole Serwinowski, an Alabama student and MSD alumni, said. “I think it’s my duty to kind of go support him and support my hometown.”

The fundraising to help pay for transportation and housing kicked off on Feb. 20 and just six days later the group already received $4,425 in donations. Some from their friends and family but others from supporters worldwide.

“There’s tags that are ‘from across the pond roll tide’,” Kristina Taylor, one of the students participating in the trip, said. “People from everywhere have gotten to see what we’re trying to do and the fact that they’re supporting us in doing that is absolutely incredible.”

Emma Gonzalez, a current student at MSD who’s been a key advocate for change after the shooting, tweeted the link brining even more support. When Serwinowski went to bed Saturday night, she had $290, but when she woke up on Sunday she had over $2000.

“If we can do this in just a day, imagine how much we can accomplish as a generation and as a united front,” Serwinowski said.

Any leftover money not used by the group will go directly to Marjory Stoneman Douglas and the March for Our Lives campaign.

“We’re not just making an impact by going up and supporting we can also make a financial impact that we did not think that we had the means to do,” Izzy Quinn, another participant, said.

If you’d like to donate, visit their fundraising page.