»»ALABAMA STUDENTS SPEAK OUT ON TRAGEDY AT FORMER HIGH SCHOOL

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

Five Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school graduates, including former Alabama punter P.J. Fitzgerald, spoke about the tragedy at their school. The students, who are currently attending or have graduated from the University of Alabama, shared their feelings about last week’s tragedy.

“If any town, if any school you know could overcome something like this and make a difference, it’s gonna be Douglas,” said Fitzgerald.

These five Stoneman Douglas graduates have had a stressful week that few in Tuscaloosa could relate too, but the bond of those from Parkland, Florida, is stronger than ever. Fitzgerald traveled from Florida this weekend to help support these students, something that they said the didn’t take for granted.

“There’s not a lot of us here from Douglas and so have both aspects of what’s happened,” said UA student Lyndsey White. “And it was really great to you know, have someone reach out to you and it meant a lot.”

“We’re all really lucky to have each other here,” said UA student Nicole Serwinowski. “Just to have the support system and somebody to lean on and understands what you’re going through.”

Many of these graduate students have siblings and friends that still go to Stoneman Douglas. They said they were horrified when they heard the initial report of the shooting.

“Between finding out it’s real and like getting through my phone shaking like trying to get his number,” said White. “Like I wasn’t sure if my brother was dead or alive.”

The group unanimously agreed how much their teachers meant to them at Douglas. During the shooting, three teachers and coaches were killed, leaving the students who admired them heartbroken.

“It was coach (Aaron) Feis,” said Fitzgerald. “Who was a football coach that I played under.”

The resilience and response from the community and staff in the aftermath helps this graduates keep their heads held high. Current Principal Ty Thompson has been an inspiration to many across the nation. He’s leading by example for current and former students and his community through words of wisdom.

“He has a quote that he always says,” said Fitzgerald. “Be positive. Be passionate. And be proud. And that’s… that’s what Marjory Stoneman Douglas is and it’s carrying on here to campus and Tuscaloosa with these fine young people.”