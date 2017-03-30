»»ALABAMA STUDENTS SLEEP OUT FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Wednesday night University of Alabama students began a sleep out to shut out human trafficking.

TraffickingHope.org defines human trafficking as “any and all work or services that one is forced to perform involuntarily or under threat, coercion, abduction, fraud, deceit, deception, or abuse of power”.

From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, students educated themselves on the transectionality of human trafficking and homelessness. Worldwide 27 million people are victims of human trafficking, and homelessness often correlates.

The students heard from experts on the subjects, participated in a blanket making service project, and reflected on their own privilege.

The Center for Service and Leadership, Alabama Athletics and UNICEF sponsored the event that took place on the Alabama soccer fields for the second year.