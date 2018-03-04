»»ALABAMA STUDENTS RAISE MONEY FOR FIGHTING CHILDHOOD CANCER

The University of Alabama’s Public Relations Student Society of America gathered at Heat Pizza this afternoon to eat with purpose.

The PSSRA developed a campaign to benefit the organization With Purpose. The organization is a youth and community led movement dedicated to making sure children with cancer have access to safe and effective treatment options.

After only two weeks they have already raised 2,000 pledges from the Tuscaloosa community.

“Less than 4 percent of federal funding goes towards cancer research,” said Mallory McDonald, a member of PSSRA. “So we think that they deserve way more than that. So, on behalf of our client With Purpose, You Are With Purpose here at Alabama is raising awareness strictly in the Tuscaloosa community.”