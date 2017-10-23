»»ALABAMA STUDENT PUSHES FOR NEW POLICIES TO FIGHT OPIOID ADDICTION

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Megan Hallson

Opioid overdoses affect thousands of Americans everyday and one University of Alabama student has decided it’s time for a change. Student for Opioid Solutions was founded last year by Gerald Fraas as an organization with the goal of combating the steadily rising number of opioid overdoses on campus.

“Alabama is actually one of the worst states for the opioid epidemic, and it’s something that needs to be dealt with at the university level because there are kids here who are very much hooked, very much using, and are in harms way,” said Fraas.

The organization seeks to have residential advisers and other on-campus personnel trained in how to identify the signs of an overdose and to carry Naloxene, the drug used to treat overdoses in first aid kits. This training could mean faster responses to overdoses, which can save lives.

“By getting RA’s trained in recognizing an overdose, and getting them equipped to deal with them, we’re hopefully saving a few lives in the process,” said Fraas.

Fraas became involved with this cause after a first-hand experience with losing someone to an opioid overdose.

“I lost a friend to this, and it was very apparent that if his (resident adviser) had been trained in recognizing an overdose and having the tools to deal with it, he probably wouldn’t be dead- he’d probably still be here,” said Fraas. “So for me it’s been in the back of my mind that I should probably be working on something like this.”

Fraas says the reaction on campus so far has been nothing but positive, and he hopes the organization will soon have a national reach. The group has reached out to more than 35 different institutions now in 27 different states, potentially reaching more than one million people.