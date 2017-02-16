»»ALABAMA STUDENT GOVERNMENT HOSTS MENTAL HEALTH FORUM

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

“It’s On Us”. That’s the motto of the University of Alabama’s campaign to end sexual assault as part of a nationwide program.

This week has been their action week, and Wednesday they held a forum on mental health as it pertains to sexual assaults.

Panelists were available to answer questions and discuss issues dealing with mental health and sexual assault.

Panelists consisted of representatives from:

Topics covered were the transition from being a victim to a survivor, stigma, victim blaming, being an active bystander and rape culture.

They also discussed supporting victims and recognizing that not every survivor of sexual assault is a “perfect victim.” A “perfect victim” is someone who hates their assaulter and cuts them out of their life. Panelists stressed that relationships between victims and offenders can be complicated, and it’s important to be supportive and understanding when helping the victim recover.

The SGA urges students and faculty to take the pledge to end sexual assault.