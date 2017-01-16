»»ALABAMA STUDENT ARRESTED ON RAPE CHARGES

One man is behind bars on rape charges stemming from the weekend, and police are investigating another similar case. Both cases are below:

University of Alabama student Luke Thomas DeBose, 19, was arrested after the victim said she returned home around 12:30 a.m. and woke up with the suspect in her bed making sexual advances toward her.

The victim said she told the suspect to stop several times, and a roommate called police. Investigators said the suspect left, but returned while police officers were there interviewing the victim and witnesses.

DeBose was arrested and charged with rape.

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a University of Alabama student says she was sexually assaulted over the weekend.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit investigators said the victim said she came home from a party intoxicated with several friends, and was assaulted when she was getting ready for bed.

The 20-year-old suspect, who is not a University of Alabama student, was located and questioned, but denied having sexual contact with the victim.

Investigators said the case is pending further investigation.